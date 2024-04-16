- Home
PITB's Regional Plan 9 Invites Applications For Its Newly Launched Incubation Centers In Rawalpindi, Kharian And Kamra To Foster Entrepreneurship
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 01:18 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has invited young aspiring entrepreneurs from Punjab to submit their startup ideas for incubation at the new Regional Plan 9 incubation centers in the cities of Rawalpindi, Kharian and Kamra
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has invited young aspiring entrepreneurs from Punjab to submit their startup ideas for incubation at the new Regional Plan 9 incubation centers in the cities of Rawalpindi, Kharian and Kamra. In collaboration with the Air University and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), these centers aim at providing vital support and resources to startups in the region.
The newly established incubation centers offer a range of support services tailored to the needs of budding entrepreneurs. Startups will have access to mentorship programs, networking opportunities, office space, as well as free legal services and business development assistance in these incubation centers.
One of the unique features of these incubation centers is strategic location within the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP). This proximity offers startups unparalleled access to technical expertise and support from professionals working in industries. Additionally, startups will have the opportunity to leverage manufacturing facilities and infrastructure for prototyping and production, particularly advantageous given Kamra's status as the home to the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).
Furthermore, the presence of educational institutions like the Air University and technical training centers in the vicinity provides startups with access to a rich talent pool of skilled professionals and potential recruits. This synergy between industry and academia creates a conducive environment for innovation and growth, further enhancing the prospects of startups in the region.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The establishment of these incubation centers underscores our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan. With a total of 11 centers now operational and having incubated 286 startups, creating over 2600 jobs, we are proud of the impact that our initiatives have had on driving economic growth and job creation in the region.”
“PITB is committed to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem and look forward to witnessing the continued success of startups in Kharian, Kamra, and Rawalpindi,” he added.
