Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 04:44 PM

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest Y series smartphone in Pakistan - the vivo Y100

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest Y series smartphone in Pakistan - the vivo Y100. This smartphone epitomizes the perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance, catering to the ever-evolving needs of today's dynamic youth.

With the launch of the vivo Y100, vivo has also announced an exciting contest on social media through which vivo fans can now get chance to win vivo’s all-new Y100 smartphone. To participate, vivo fans have to capture the coolest side of their lives in a picture or video and share their entry on their public social media account using the hashtag #Y100YSoCool. Participants must ensure their posts are visible to everyone and shared before 24th May 2024. For more details, please visit vivo Pakistan’s official social media pages.

Featuring a mesmerizing 120Hz AMOLED display, lightning-fast 80W FlashCharge technology, a robust 5000mAh battery, and an impressive 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM with 256GB storage, the Y100 promises an unmatched smartphone experience.

Adding to its allure, the vivo Y100 comes in two captivating color options - Crystal Black and Breeze Green. While Crystal Black exudes sophistication, Breeze Green mesmerizes with its Color-Changing Design that transforms into deeper green from light green under sunlight or UV light, making it the epitome of style and elegance.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience the ultimate in smartphone innovation with the vivo Y100. Join the #Y100YSoCool Contest today and stand a chance to win your very own Y100 smartphone, setting the stage for a journey filled with style, excitement, and endless possibilities.

