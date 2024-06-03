Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 01:08 PM
A renowned Microsoft partner company Mazik Global Pakistan has launched its AI Innovation Hub
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd May, 2024) A renowned Microsoft partner company Mazik Global Pakistan has launched its AI Innovation Hub. The launch ceremony was held at National Aerospace Science and Technology Park Karachi. AI Innovation Hub is offering customised and robust AI solutions to it's partners and customers around the globe.
Chairman PASHA Zohaib khan and Country Principal Officer Microsoft Jibran Jamshed were keynote speakers at this gathering of tech enthusiasts. The speakers lauded the professionalism, commitment to deliverance and innovation of team Mazik. They highly appreciated the launch of AI Innovation Hub as it'll be instrumental in capitalising the promising opportunities coming up in AI sector.
Later on Vice President Mazik Global Syed Abu Afzal expressed his gratitude to the large number of reps from Academia, Alumni, IT industry and CxOs for attending the ceremony.
He emphasised that AI will not eat your jobs but someone conversant with AI definitely will. So it's high time to equip ourselves with the right set of skills and launch of AI innovation hub is the right step in the right direction at the right time it. This AI hub will bring a lot of bright prospects for Pakistan and it's people in the near future. He expressed his resolve that with the proven track record of Mazik Global Pakistan, AI Innovation Hub will see new heights in the days to come.
The ceremony was also highlighted by the distribution of awards amongst the distinguished team members of Mazik family.
