Open Menu

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 01:08 PM

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

A renowned Microsoft partner company Mazik Global Pakistan has launched its AI Innovation Hub

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd May, 2024) A renowned Microsoft partner company Mazik Global Pakistan has launched its AI Innovation Hub. The launch ceremony was held at National Aerospace Science and Technology Park Karachi. AI Innovation Hub is offering customised and robust AI solutions to it's partners and customers around the globe.

Chairman PASHA Zohaib khan and Country Principal Officer Microsoft Jibran Jamshed were keynote speakers at this gathering of tech enthusiasts. The speakers lauded the professionalism, commitment to deliverance and innovation of team Mazik. They highly appreciated the launch of AI Innovation Hub as it'll be instrumental in capitalising the promising opportunities coming up in AI sector.

Later on Vice President Mazik Global Syed Abu Afzal expressed his gratitude to the large number of reps from Academia, Alumni, IT industry and CxOs for attending the ceremony.

He emphasised that AI will not eat your jobs but someone conversant with AI definitely will. So it's high time to equip ourselves with the right set of skills and launch of AI innovation hub is the right step in the right direction at the right time it. This AI hub will bring a lot of bright prospects for Pakistan and it's people in the near future. He expressed his resolve that with the proven track record of Mazik Global Pakistan, AI Innovation Hub will see new heights in the days to come.

The ceremony was also highlighted by the distribution of awards amongst the distinguished team members of Mazik family.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Company Jamshed Hub Family From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

2 minutes ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 days ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

2 days ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

2 days ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology