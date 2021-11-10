A fragment of a Chinese meteorological satellite will approach the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik, adding that it is studying the level of threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A fragment of a Chinese meteorological satellite will approach the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik, adding that it is studying the level of threat.

"According to preliminary information, a fragment of the Fengyun-1C satellite will approach the ISS on November 12 at about 4 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT). We are currently calculating trajectories and specifying approach parameters," Roscosmos said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik that Russia's Mission Control Center can perform an evasion maneuver tonight by raising the ISS altitude by 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles) using the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft.