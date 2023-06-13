UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting Of High Capacity LNG Technology

June 13, 2023

Russia's Novatek Announces Patenting of High Capacity LNG Technology

Russian energy company Novatek has patented a technology called "Arctic Mix", which is capable of producing more than 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek has patented a technology called "Arctic Mix", which is capable of producing more than 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the company said on Tuesday.

"PAO NOVATEK obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called 'Arctic Mix' for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants," the company said in a statement.

The company said the innovation is in line with its strategic goal of developing LNG technologies in Russia.

"Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by NOVATEK," the statement read.

Novatek is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. The company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

