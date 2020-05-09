UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO’s Pouvoir Series Is Expected To Arrive Soon!!!

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:52 PM

TECNO’s Pouvoir series is expected to arrive soon!!!

Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, TECNO is gearing up to launch its most anticipated “Pouvoir” series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th May, 2020) Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, TECNO is gearing up to launch its most anticipated “Pouvoir” series. Though the details of the launch have not been shared by the brand yet, the teaser making rounds on social media gave us a clue that TECNO is coming up with 2 versions of Pouvoir.

It’s stupendous to know how TECNO is a source of felicity to its valuable customers with the brand’s back to back launches. The new phone is bigger and better than the predecessors, with upgraded features like enormous 6000 maHbattery, wider display screen of 7 inches and contains a fascinating feature which is fast charging, and a lot more! The specs of the two versions are slightly different from each other. Besides, the talk of the town also indicates that approaching Pouvoir is equipped with glossy design and different body styles too.It gives a great feel in hand with curvy edges, sleek and thin frame.

General Manager of TECNO, Mr. Creek ma gave the audience a clue about the upcoming Pouvoir,

“TECNO takes great pride in investing heavily in its hardware segments, to bring truly global and seamless experience to our valuable customers.

TECNO is constantly innovating all aspects of its products and soon going to kick off a new chapter in the realm of entertainment.”

The most striking feature, which makes the upcoming phone stands out is the fact that Pouvoir phone is a full packed entertainment device. Either one wants to watch movies/videos or play games, this gadget will provide a whole better experience with its larger screen, bigger battery, and spacious memory. When it comes to the camera segment, it is predicted that Pouvoir is armed with the finest rear and front cameras, with the AI mode to automatically brighten up the videos.

Although the price and other specs have not been unfolded yet it is guaranteed that TECNO will never disappoint or cease to amaze its customers. TECNO always promised to provide affordable phones with great features and specs to its valuable consumers.

Related Topics

Social Media Price National University All From

Recent Stories

Miley Cyrus’s sister is annoyed with comments on ..

6 minutes ago

The integrated test and commissioning for Orange L ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Test Captain Azhar Ali sells his bat and ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pa ..

59 minutes ago

Five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

1 hour ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.