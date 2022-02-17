vivo V23 5G – Marvelous Design, Superior Camera and Power-Packed Performance

With so many alternatives on the market, choosing the ideal smartphone can be a tiresome task

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th February, 2022) With so many alternatives on the market, choosing the ideal smartphone can be a tiresome task. That is why we are here to help you make the perfect decision. The recent addition to vivo’s V series, the V23 5G is a great product that stands out in terms of appearance and technology. It is an absolute beast with best-in class camera development for a user-friendly and flagship performance.

Here is everything you need to know:

All-Around Imaging system

Talking of front camera, it goes without saying that vivo has kept its legacy of innovation alive. The V23 5G comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front that deliver an unrivalled selfie experience and empower you with both style and functionality. The all-new 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is customized with a unique JNV sensor and Eye Autofocus that accounts for ultra-clear portraits.

With the help of Dual-Tone Spotlight and AI Extreme Night Portrait setting on the front camera, the V23 5G lets you capture superior night portraits in low-light situations. It also has an industry-leading wide-angle dual front camera among major competing products in the same price range. It makes sure the user’s beauty is not lost in darkness by ensuring ultra-clear shots even in wide angle with Super Night Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Night Selfie.

The smartphone also has impressive video capabilities with features like 4K Selfie Video, HDR Selfie Video and Steadiface Selfie Video that allows superior stable and clear footage irrespective light scenarios and camera shakes. With Multi-Style Portrait Video, you can now shoot videos with various filters and bid goodbye to complex post-processing processes. Another interesting feature in the V23 5G front camera is the new Party Portrait that combines the instantaneous Spotlight with long exposure algorithm to create portraits with a strong party atmosphere.

Coming to the rear camera set up, the V23 5G packs a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera supports Super Night Mode to deliver stunning shots in the dark. The 64MP main camera has a GW1 ultra-sensing sensor with 0.8μm large pixels and is said to be 31% larger as compared to the previous generation.

This ensures super light sensitivity and outstanding high-definition quality. The Ultra Stabilization feature significantly reduce video blurring caused by shaking, providing an unmatched video recording experience. The image quality is further enhanced with the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature for both front and rear cameras.

Breath-taking Design

The V23 5G is one of the prettiest phones with an elegant Metal Flat Frame that not only enhances its look but also gives an ultra-premium feel. The brand-new smartphone is a treat for the eye and fun for all users with its color-changing technology. It is the first in the industry to incorporate Color Changing Glass in the rear panel of smartphones. Owing to this, under ultraviolet light (sunlight), the back cover can quickly turn from light gold to blue-green in the Sunshine Gold edition. Once being moved away from the ultraviolet light source, it will slowly return to light gold again. The design is further complemented by Fluorite AG Glass and 7.39mm ultra-slim body to provide a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch yet resistant to fingerprints along with a comfortable hold.

Swift Experience and Flagship Performance

Talking of performance, the V23 5G provides a seamless and premium experience irrespective of usage patterns with several new hardware upgrades. The smartphone is powered by Dimensity 920 5G that has a clock speed up to 2.5GHz and powerful performance with no lags.

The smartphone also offers massive storage with Extended RAM 2.0 that further provides an unhindered experience. Finally, the new V23 5G features a 44W FlashCharge that powers up the battery in no time.

Should you buy it?

Summing everything up, it is safe to say that vivo V23 5G is a great offering and one of the best options in this price segment. Be it photography, gaming, video editing, design aesthetics or even rigorous scrolling sessions through social media, vivo V23 5G has nailed it all. Paired with a nice display experience as well as decent battery life, the smartphone sets itself apart as a premium Android phone.

Available in two color variants, Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black, the vivo V23 5G is available with 12GB RAM + 256 GB ROM for Rs 89,999 only across in Pakistan.