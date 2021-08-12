Camon 17 - The Latest TECNO Pakistan smartphone is the epitome of photography and other quality features that perfectly makes it “Born to Stand Out”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021) Camon 17 - The Latest TECNO Pakistan smartphone is the epitome of photography and other quality features that perfectly makes it “Born to Stand Out”. The series is a complete result of innovation in numerous areas.

These smartphones have all the devoted cell phone features that a person needs. Its framework and processing power are no ordinary. Moreover, the mid-range value perspective is moderate for nearly everyone. It offers straightforwardness to users in many significant ways. Thus, TECNO has done an extraordinary job.

Get a CAMON 17 for a Modern and Elegant Design

This smartphone has eye-catchy design components with textural lines on the back panel that adds a pure blissful design element. The body of these handsets is equipped with the glass panel on front side and a plastic panel on back side.

Explore More with TECNO Pakistan

The new TECNO Camon 17 is going with an IPS LCD touchscreen alongside the full-HD display with an objective of 720× 1600 pixels. Similarly, there is a GPU of Mali-G52 MC2 that extends the features of graphic display.

Moreover, the 6 gigabytes RAM, which runs with the PDA makes your CAMON 17 fast and easy to use.

This smartphone has the latest chipsets available in the market that is called MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm). In addition, CAMON 17 Series has a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor as the driving force of this handset for fast gaming and general operations processing.

This new looming wireless handset has a 6.6 inches screen size through which you can find the true-to-life experience on your cell phone.

Its base packaging contains the USB-C port, the essential speaker, the fundamental mic, and the 3.5mm sound jack for enormous sound quality.

Heavy Display for Cinematic Experience

As referenced above, the feature goes with a Full HD+ objective with 720×1600 pixels.

It likewise offers 450 nits, featuring CAMON 17 as a wonderful smartphone. You know what is amazing? Its display is even clear under direct sunshine.

Download Your Favorite Apps to the Max with High Memory Space

The storage capacity of the TECNO CAMON 17 is up to 128 gigabytes, which infers that you can store as much data as you want.

To be sure, even with the gigantic 256GB memory space, TECNO enables you to add an SD card as external storage.

With that, you don't need to worry about your phone wallowing up when you need to do important work.

Presently, we should discuss the coolest component of CAMON 17 – The camera!

This smartphone comes with the astonishing Triple Camera. The basic sensor of the TECNO Camon 17 is 48 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The selfie shooter in this phone is a 16 MP camera to make your selfies even more charming.

There is a lot more camera features on the TECNO CAMON 17. In this set, you are getting critical upgrades in the camera features than the previous models, thus, TECNO gives you much more than other smartphones in the industry.

Video Mode

A bit of the video modes are binned down to 2k or 1080p, yet not 720p as found on the CAMON 16 Premier.

Enhanced Privacy

The Camon 17 has a Face Unlock and a back-mounted one-of-a-kind finger impression sensor to safeguard it from any unauthorized person. Robbery control and a sneak peek protection mode give greater security.

Now, talking about the battery of this handset, it is huge.

The handset is loaded up with (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh battery to get adequate functional time. Besides, the CAMON 17 got a Fast charging of 18W.

We can say that this series is a competitor to the wide range of various apparently smartphone Kings in Pakistan.

So, everybody, TECNO CAMON 17 can be your next favourite phone! We suggest you to get it now only at 25,999 PKR/-.

