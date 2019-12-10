: Zelenskyy Says Will Not Agree To Ukraine's Federalization
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will not agree to the country's federalization.
"We will not allow changes in the Constitution of Ukraine regarding federalization," Zelenskyy said on Monday following the Normandy summit in Paris.
He added, "We will not allow any influence on the political governance of Ukraine."