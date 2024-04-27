6,000 French Police To Welcome Olympic Torch Amid Bonus Boost
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Some 6,000 police will be deployed for the arrival of the Olympic flame in France next month, authorities said Friday as they announced bonuses for security forces to avert threatened industrial action.
The police presence in the southern port of Marseille when the torch arrives from Greece on May 8 will be bigger than for a visit to the city by Pope Francis in September last year.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an elite tactical unit, bomb disposal teams, nautical police and an anti-drone team would be in place when a 19th-century sailing boat, the Belem, enters the port.
Organisers expect 150,000 people to be watching.
The extra forces will be in addition to local police and firefighters.
The torch was handed over to French Olympics organisers in Athens on Friday and the Belem will set sail on Saturday. The Paris Olympics start on July 26.
Darmanin said more than 1,000 boats that will complete the journey with the Belem will all be checked.
The minister said there was no "specific threat" to the torch event.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
More Stories From World
-
Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks in overtime, Mavs thump Clippers3 minutes ago
-
'Everyone sits out': Yangon parks offer heatwave relief3 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA LA Championship scores23 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated53 minutes ago
-
PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores53 minutes ago
-
Sudanese filmmakers shine light on war's 'silent problems'53 minutes ago
-
NFL will allow players to wear Guardian Cap helmets in games8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results8 hours ago
-
US troops to leave Chad in second African state withdrawal8 hours ago
-
Plastics pollution may be solved without production cap: Canada minister8 hours ago