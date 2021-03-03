10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: security sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :At least 10 rockets hit a military base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, security sources said, two days before Pope Francis's historic visit to the country.

The attack on Ain al-Assad military airport took place at 7:20 am (0420 GMT), coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said, without providing details on any casualties.