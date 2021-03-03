UrduPoint.com
10 Rockets Hit Iraq Base Hosting US Troops: Security Sources

Wed 03rd March 2021

At least 10 rockets hit a military base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, security sources said, two days before Pope Francis's historic visit to the country

The attack on Ain al-Assad military airport took place at 7:20 am (0420 GMT), coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said, without providing details on any casualties.

