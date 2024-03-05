10 Years After MH370 Vanished, Families Still In Limbo
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Ten years after her mother disappeared on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Grace Nathan still struggles to accept that she is gone.
Grace was 26 and at university when the plane carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing.
Despite the largest search in aviation history, which combed 120,000 square kilometres (46,332, square miles) of the sea floor of the southern Indian Ocean, only a few fragments of the Boeing 777-200ER plane have been found.
"Every year that goes by that the plane is not found is only just another agonising year in wait," said Grace from Malaysia, who wanted to be known by her first name.
Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the aviation disaster, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was prepared to reopen the search for the missing plane if "compelling" evidence emerged.
In the meantime, relatives of the passengers and crew of MH370 deal with the uncertainty of what happened to their loved ones.
