100 day countdown begins to 2019 Wuhan military war games

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The city of Wuhan will present to the world a spectacular and extraordinary Military World Games in 100 days' time, with venue construction completed and the torch relay set to begin on August 1, members of the Games' executive committee said at press conference here on Tuesday.

"The construction and renovation of 35 venues and facilities for the Games has been fully completed. 17 of these projects involved renovating existing venues and facilities, which will be available for public use after the Games," said Hu Yabo, executive vice mayor of Wuhan, adding that over 10,000 participants from 105 countries and regions have signed up for the event.

According to Hu, the torch will be lit on August 1 in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, where China's People's Liberation Army was founded, and will then be relayed across 27 cities and 16 army stations.

"As we embrace the 100 day countdown to the 7th Military World Games, the citizens of Wuhan are ready to host the Games in a green, shared, open and honest fashion," Hu added, noting that events such as the military pentathlon will have a ticket price of just 50 Yuan, or 7.3 U.S. Dollars.

Senior colonel Guo Jianzhong, who is also secretary general of the executive committee, introduced Games preparation of Chinese team at the conference.

"Our Chinese athletes will compete in all the Games' 26 sports except for golf," said senior colonel Guo Jianzhong, who is also secretary general of the executive committee. "We aim to deliver a top performance on home soil and create a good image for the Games. We always have a zero tolerance policy towards doping, and we will step up efforts to make sure the Games are clean and fair."