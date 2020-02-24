(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Death toll over infection of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen to 12 in Iran, Iran's Minister of Health and Medical education Saeed Namaki announced on Monday.

So far, as many as 47 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the virus, out of which 12 people have died, Namaki was quoted as saying by the Iranian Student news Agency (ISNA).

The Iranian minister said that "Iran has enough sanitary resources to battle the novel coronavirus disease," urging people to avoid public gatherings and sports events.

The infected people are from the Iranian central cities of Qom and Arak, northern cities of Rasht, Tonokabon and capital Tehran.