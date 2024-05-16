Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants Launched To Decipher Divine Themes
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The book titled ‘Quranic Covenants: An Introduction,’ authored by eminent international lawyer Ahmer Bilal Soofi was launched here at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday and intended to decipher divine themes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The book titled ‘Quranic Covenants: An Introduction,’ authored by eminent international lawyer Ahmer Bilal Soofi was launched here at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday and intended to decipher divine themes.
The book is a debut work on summarizing the themes and concepts of the divine book, the Holy Quran, by reading and deciphering it through Covenants, a news release said.
Ahmer Bilal Soofi pointed out that he undertook this work after coming across observations at a panel of OIC, wherein the need was felt for a researched collection of covenants of the Quran, to better understand the injunctions of the Almighty and take a retrospective look at all religions and societies.
It was also considered ideal to study the causes of revulsion and deradicalization of the society. He said the concept of Jihad (holy war) also talks of intervention in rescuing people, and not in maiming them.
The author noted that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself was a role model, and was instrumental as an international lawyer.
His agreements, deeds, and covenants signed were state-of-the-art legislation and are relevant to this day. He talked about believers’ thoughts and the modern law and pointed out the need for understanding the Quran from that perspective too. “Almighty had legislated on select major issues, and had left the rest on consensual adaptation of society,” he remarked.
He said the Covenant is one of the basic structural features of Quran and is a declaration between the Almighty and His creation.
The two distinguishing aspects of Covenants are “In Quran and Under Quran.” It is as Ordained by Allah, and Under is as proscribed by Quran.
"Under Quran, covenants are trilateral between Allah and two human parties concerned in any society, and this makes Quran part of our everyday life as it ushers in a social contract under divinity."
He regretted that this connection somehow has been de-emphasized by us, and this is why society is chaotic. He said that words such as Ahad and Mishaq were used by Quran.
Recent Stories
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..
Road safety seminar held at NTUF
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C
Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..
Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening
Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal
So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted interventions17 minutes ago
-
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C15 minutes ago
-
Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women15 minutes ago
-
Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening41 minutes ago
-
IT sector's uplift key priority: Shaza Fatima1 hour ago
-
Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt starts taking measures to eliminate smog, pollution: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Commissioner seeks report on water filtration plants1 hour ago
-
NA 148 by-election campaigns must end by Friday midnight: ECP1 hour ago
-
57 food stalls sealed, 768 profiteers booked1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends swearing-in ceremony of Singapore new PM1 hour ago
-
NDMA observes School Safety Day with safety kits handover, evacuation drills at federal schools1 hour ago