PHA To Make City Roads Beautiful, Lush-green
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 06:56 PM
The district administration, in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), has started measures for beautification of medians of main roads by planting varieties of flowers
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration, in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), has started measures for beautification of medians of main roads by planting varieties of flowers.
In the first phase, beautification work will be started on Jaranwala Road, Sheikhupura Road, and Millat Road.
The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh while presiding over a meeting here Thursday directed the PHA officers to start beautification plans chalked out for the main roads. He said that the city road looked very attractive for which plantation should be started.
Meanwhile, Director General PHA Abdul Qadir Shah said that work on emergency grounds to develop the green areas and re-modeling of various city roads is under way.
He said that several projects for promotion of horticulture and beautification of the city were also ongoing under which up-gradation work of Hilal Ahmer Chowk, Agriculture University Chowk, GTS Chowk and Chenab Club Chowk has been initiated.
The upgradation of Samundri Road, Jhang Road, Gulberg Road, Jaranwala Road, Satiana Road, Narrwala Road, Jail Road is also carried out. He said that steps were also being taken to sensitize the citizens about kitchen gardening.
Recent Stories
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operations intensify
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills
England set to ban gender identity teaching in schools
Economic sovereignty directly linked with exports: FCCI president
Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers
Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes
Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest
Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills6 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola lauds efforts of CM Bugti regarding farmers15 minutes ago
-
Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes33 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted interventions33 minutes ago
-
Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C31 minutes ago
-
Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women31 minutes ago
-
Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening57 minutes ago
-
IT sector's uplift key priority: Shaza Fatima1 hour ago
-
Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt starts taking measures to eliminate smog, pollution: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Commissioner seeks report on water filtration plants2 hours ago
-
NA 148 by-election campaigns must end by Friday midnight: ECP2 hours ago