PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 06:56 PM

The district administration, in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), has started measures for beautification of medians of main roads by planting varieties of flowers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration, in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), has started measures for beautification of medians of main roads by planting varieties of flowers.

In the first phase, beautification work will be started on Jaranwala Road, Sheikhupura Road, and Millat Road.

The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh while presiding over a meeting here Thursday directed the PHA officers to start beautification plans chalked out for the main roads. He said that the city road looked very attractive for which plantation should be started.

Meanwhile, Director General PHA Abdul Qadir Shah said that work on emergency grounds to develop the green areas and re-modeling of various city roads is under way.

He said that several projects for promotion of horticulture and beautification of the city were also ongoing under which up-gradation work of Hilal Ahmer Chowk, Agriculture University Chowk, GTS Chowk and Chenab Club Chowk has been initiated.

The upgradation of Samundri Road, Jhang Road, Gulberg Road, Jaranwala Road, Satiana Road, Narrwala Road, Jail Road is also carried out. He said that steps were also being taken to sensitize the citizens about kitchen gardening.

