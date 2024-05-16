Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills

Elections for student councils were held in 2102 government high schools and 2475 government middle schools across 11 districts of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Elections for student councils were held in 2102 government high schools and 2475 government middle schools across 11 districts of South Punjab.

In the elections, 1145 students contested for president, 12361 for vice president, 14192 for general secretary, and 1508 for finance secretary positions. The aim of establishing student councils in government schools is to promote and nurture leadership skills among students. Student councils develop decision-making, administrative capabilities, negotiation skills, and peer consultation abilities in students.

Additional Secretary of School education South Punjab, Sarosh Fatima, along with Director Public Instructions Secondary Education South Punjab, Zahida Batool, visited Government Muslim Girls High School Kalma Chowk to review the electoral process.

The Additional Secretary checked various stages of the elections. She stated that the elections for student councils were conducted across Punjab as per the directives of the Punjab Government and the vision of the Secretary of Education Punjab, Dr.

Ehtesham Anwar.

DPI Secondary Education South Punjab Zahida Batool, mentioned that student councils will assist school administrations in organizing curricular and co-curricular activities according to the annual academic Calendar. On this occasion, District Education Officer Secondary Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq, Deputy District Education Officer Secondary Dr. Alia Nikhat, and other officers were also present.

Later, at Government Pilot High School Chowk Nawan Shahr, DEO Secondary Education Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq announced the results of council elections at Government Pilot High School.

Hafiz Zain Qureshi was elected as President, Mohsin Mahmood as Vice President, Hafiz Muhammad Junaid as General Secretary, and Ali Qureshi as Finance Secretary. On this occasion, Deputy District Education Officer Secondary Dr. Alia Nikhat and the Principal Government Pilot High School, Syed Tanvir ur Rehman Shah were also present.