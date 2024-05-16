Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reviews Hajj operation in Madina Munawwara, expresses satisfaction

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINA MUNAWWARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Thursday embarked on a pivotal visit to Madina Munawwara in a bid to ensure the seamless execution of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the Primary agenda of the minister's visit is to meticulously review the ongoing Hajj operation and oversee the provision of services to Pakistani pilgrims.

Upon his arrival, the minister wasted no time in delving into the intricacies of the operation. He engaged in comprehensive discussions with Dr. Syed Attaur Rehman, the Additional Secretary, who briefed him extensively on the progress and challenges encountered thus far.

Venturing further, the Federal minister personally toured various departments of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, ensuring that each aspect of the pilgrimage process was meticulously managed. His scrutiny extended to the Complaint Management Cell, located within the Main Control Office of the Madina Hajj Mission, underscoring his commitment to addressing any grievances faced by pilgrims promptly.

Director Madina Zia-ur-Rehman provided a detailed overview of the Pakistan Hajj Mission's operations in Madina Munawwara, highlighting the dedication and religious fervor with which the mission was serving the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasized the significance of timely grievance redressal, hailing it as a testament to the success of the system put in place. He expressed his satisfaction with the accommodations provided to Pakistani pilgrims in close proximity to Masjid Nabawi, acknowledging the efforts of the residents and the mission alike.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain further lauded the achievement of acquiring accommodations nearest to Masjid-e-Nabwi, lauding it as a milestone for the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

He also extended gratitude to the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their unwavering support and provision of top-tier facilities for the Hajj pilgrims.

In his concluding remarks, the minister reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Hajj Mission towards serving the pilgrims with diligence, hard work and a deeply ingrained sense of religious duty, reaffirming their dedication to ensuring a spiritually enriching and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all Pakistani pilgrims.