Open Menu

Rupee Loses 14 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday lost 14 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday lost 14 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.45 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs.1.

46 to close at Rs 302.70 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.80; whereas an increase of Rs2.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs350.44.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.23 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

1 minute ago
 Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to fo ..

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted inte ..

1 minute ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

7 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

25 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

25 minutes ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

36 minutes ago
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

2 hours ago
 European stocks dip from records, shrugging off ga ..

European stocks dip from records, shrugging off gains elsewhere

36 minutes ago
 Traders join protest of capital metropolitan emplo ..

Traders join protest of capital metropolitan employees, urge govt to address iss ..

7 minutes ago
 UEP, NUST join hand to support students

UEP, NUST join hand to support students

7 minutes ago
 France deploys troops, bans TikTok, to quell New C ..

France deploys troops, bans TikTok, to quell New Caledonia unrest

7 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business