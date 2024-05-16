Rupee Loses 14 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday lost 14 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.26.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.45 and Rs 280 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs.1.
46 to close at Rs 302.70 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.80; whereas an increase of Rs2.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs350.44.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.23 respectively.
