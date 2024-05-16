Open Menu

Education Ministry To Conduct Review Of OOSC To Formulate Plan For Targeted Interventions

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted interventions

Under Prime Minister directives and its declaration as part of National education emergency, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will conduct a comprehensive review of Out-Of-School Children(OOSC) and formulate the plan for targeted interventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Under Prime Minister directives and its declaration as part of National education emergency, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will conduct a comprehensive review of Out-Of-School Children(OOSC) and formulate the plan for targeted interventions.

According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the plan would be be shared for formal approval of the Prime Minister.

The ministry informed that Out-of-School Children Fund, by earmarking minimum Rs. 25 billion in 5 years, would be established to support innovative and effective strategies, aimed at reducing out-of-school children in the country.

However, the ministry will also propose a task force, with the approval of Prime Minister, to devise and implement strategic solutions to the educational crisis at national as well as provincial levels. The task-force shall report directly to the Prime Minister’s Office, comprising of provincial representatives and bilateral/multilateral partners.

The ministry further told that best efforts to gradually increase budget (Federal / Provincial allocation for education to 4 percent of GDP shall be considered for infrastructural improvements and provision of quality education by 2029.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Federal Education, in coordination with provincial governments, will initiate a fast-track quality recruitment across the country to further improve educational standards.

"A comprehensive national nutritional programme shall also be launched for improving health of school-going children enhancing their learning capabilities. BISP will also take school meals initiatives in all backward district on priority" the ministry added.

Sharing additional details, the sources from Ministry of Federal Education said that community based teaching will be incentivized, ensuring participation of every literate citizen to impart education at relevant levels.

Pakistan Education Endowment Fund will be established for sustainable financial support to students in backward districts of the country, incorporating provision of merit-based scholarships to underprivileged students, the Ministry added.

It was informed that Daanish School system would be established in provinces as Centres of Excellence.

However, National Skill Development Programme shall be launched to train 60,000 students with international certifications.

An online educational portal shall be developed to provide access to educational resources/material and virtual learning environment for the students.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will coordinate with concerned stakeholders to expand Waseela-e-Taleem Fund to financially disadvantaged students; and to utilize National Disaster Risk Management Fund to bolster educational facilities in disaster-prone areas of the country.

"State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in coordination with SECP & Education Ministry will extend financial literacy in all provinces".

It said the concerted efforts shall be made for innovative educational initiatives in line with modern standards of education along with promotion of integrated approach for education is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM), the ministry said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology State Bank Of Pakistan Education Budget All From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched ..

Ahmer Bilal Soofi's ‘Quranic Covenants launched to decipher divine themes

4 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 14 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 France deploys additional forces to quell New Cale ..

France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2 ..

Pakistan to be among world's top 10 economies by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Road safety seminar held at NTUF

Road safety seminar held at NTUF

2 minutes ago
 Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 4 ..

Sun-glasses, P caps ordered as Multan sizzles at 44C

2 minutes ago
Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on viole ..

Distt govt to adopt zero tolerance policy on violence against women

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain re ..

10 minutes ago
 Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off ..

Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

28 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other ..

Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

28 minutes ago
 So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absol ..

So-called legislation, court decisions cant' absolve India of its int'l obligati ..

38 minutes ago
 Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan