Education Ministry to conduct review of OOSC to formulate plan for targeted interventions

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Under Prime Minister directives and its declaration as part of National education emergency, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will conduct a comprehensive review of Out-Of-School Children(OOSC) and formulate the plan for targeted interventions.
According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the plan would be be shared for formal approval of the Prime Minister.
The ministry informed that Out-of-School Children Fund, by earmarking minimum Rs. 25 billion in 5 years, would be established to support innovative and effective strategies, aimed at reducing out-of-school children in the country.
However, the ministry will also propose a task force, with the approval of Prime Minister, to devise and implement strategic solutions to the educational crisis at national as well as provincial levels. The task-force shall report directly to the Prime Minister’s Office, comprising of provincial representatives and bilateral/multilateral partners.
The ministry further told that best efforts to gradually increase budget (Federal / Provincial allocation for education to 4 percent of GDP shall be considered for infrastructural improvements and provision of quality education by 2029.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Federal Education, in coordination with provincial governments, will initiate a fast-track quality recruitment across the country to further improve educational standards.
"A comprehensive national nutritional programme shall also be launched for improving health of school-going children enhancing their learning capabilities. BISP will also take school meals initiatives in all backward district on priority" the ministry added.
Sharing additional details, the sources from Ministry of Federal Education said that community based teaching will be incentivized, ensuring participation of every literate citizen to impart education at relevant levels.
Pakistan Education Endowment Fund will be established for sustainable financial support to students in backward districts of the country, incorporating provision of merit-based scholarships to underprivileged students, the Ministry added.
It was informed that Daanish School system would be established in provinces as Centres of Excellence.
However, National Skill Development Programme shall be launched to train 60,000 students with international certifications.
An online educational portal shall be developed to provide access to educational resources/material and virtual learning environment for the students.
Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will coordinate with concerned stakeholders to expand Waseela-e-Taleem Fund to financially disadvantaged students; and to utilize National Disaster Risk Management Fund to bolster educational facilities in disaster-prone areas of the country.
"State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in coordination with SECP & Education Ministry will extend financial literacy in all provinces".
It said the concerted efforts shall be made for innovative educational initiatives in line with modern standards of education along with promotion of integrated approach for education is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM), the ministry said.
