Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :More than 200,000 people, most of them women and children, have fled surging violence in Ituri in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since March, the UN said Friday.

"The UN refugee agency remains alarmed at an ongoing surge in violent attacks on local populations in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in just two months," agency spokesman Charlie Yaxley told a virtual briefing.