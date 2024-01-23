3 Dead, Dozens Injured In Major Earthquake On China-Kyrgyzstan Border
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, authorities said
Almaty, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, authorities said.
The major quake was registered just after 2:00 am (1800 GMT Monday) at a depth of 13 kilometres in China's Xinjiang region, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) west of the city of Aksu.
Local authorities dispatched a team to the quake's epicentre, Beijing's Xinhua state news agency said, while around 800 people were on standby for any large disaster relief mission.
The earthquake caused three deaths, while five other people sustained injuries, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday evening.
CCTV added that "12,426 people in the disaster area have been relocated" as rescue and relief efforts continue.
The health ministry in Kazakhstan said earlier that 44 people suffering "various" injuries had sought medical help in Almaty, the country's largest city.
Recent Stories
Senate hosts Parliamentary Interface for learning experience of Provincial Assem ..
TikTok shares election integrity measures on platform ahead of General Election
SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade
CTP issues special travel advisory for tourists visiting Murree
'We must work to build a society where everyone has opportunity, right to learn' ..
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
More Stories From World
-
Blinken sees Ivory Coast model on extremism on Africa tour7 minutes ago
-
New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan7 minutes ago
-
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back2 hours ago
-
Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 20262 hours ago
-
12 injured as Myanmar military plane overshoots India runway2 hours ago
-
31 dead in southwest China landslide2 hours ago
-
Red Sea attacks latest threat to Yemen's decaying oil tanker2 hours ago
-
25 dead in southwest China landslide2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Defending champion Sabalenka blasts into Australian Open semis2 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff dig deep to make Australian Open semi-finals3 hours ago
-
Russian strikes kill four, wound dozens across Ukraine3 hours ago