Open Menu

3 Dead, Dozens Injured In Major Earthquake On China-Kyrgyzstan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

3 dead, dozens injured in major earthquake on China-Kyrgyzstan border

Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, authorities said

Almaty, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, authorities said.

The major quake was registered just after 2:00 am (1800 GMT Monday) at a depth of 13 kilometres in China's Xinjiang region, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) west of the city of Aksu.

Local authorities dispatched a team to the quake's epicentre, Beijing's Xinhua state news agency said, while around 800 people were on standby for any large disaster relief mission.

The earthquake caused three deaths, while five other people sustained injuries, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday evening.

CCTV added that "12,426 people in the disaster area have been relocated" as rescue and relief efforts continue.

The health ministry in Kazakhstan said earlier that 44 people suffering "various" injuries had sought medical help in Almaty, the country's largest city.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Aksu Beijing Almaty Kazakhstan Border

Recent Stories

Senate hosts Parliamentary Interface for learning ..

Senate hosts Parliamentary Interface for learning experience of Provincial Assem ..

1 minute ago
 TikTok shares election integrity measures on platf ..

TikTok shares election integrity measures on platform ahead of General Election

1 minute ago
 SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade

SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade

1 minute ago
 CTP issues special travel advisory for tourists vi ..

CTP issues special travel advisory for tourists visiting Murree

1 minute ago
 'We must work to build a society where everyone ha ..

'We must work to build a society where everyone has opportunity, right to learn' ..

1 minute ago
 OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

11 minutes ago
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

11 minutes ago
 161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling s ..

161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

8 minutes ago
 Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

8 minutes ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

11 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, amm ..

Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World