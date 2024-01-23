3 dead, dozens injured in major earthquake on China-Kyrgyzstan border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, authorities said

Almaty, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, authorities said.

The major quake was registered just after 2:00 am (1800 GMT Monday) at a depth of 13 kilometres in China's Xinjiang region, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) west of the city of Aksu.

Local authorities dispatched a team to the quake's epicentre, Beijing's Xinhua state news agency said, while around 800 people were on standby for any large disaster relief mission.

The earthquake caused three deaths, while five other people sustained injuries, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday evening.

CCTV added that "12,426 people in the disaster area have been relocated" as rescue and relief efforts continue.

The health ministry in Kazakhstan said earlier that 44 people suffering "various" injuries had sought medical help in Almaty, the country's largest city.