Trump To Rouse Firearm Owners At Gun Lobby Gathering
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 10:59 PM
Donald Trump is set to address thousands of gun owners on Saturday, seeking to boost their enthusiasm for his White House bid even further, a day after launching an obscenity-laden tirade against Democratic rival Joe Biden
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Donald Trump is set to address thousands of gun owners on Saturday, seeking to boost their enthusiasm for his White House bid even further, a day after launching an obscenity-laden tirade against Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Taking a weekend break from his New York criminal trial, Trump was due to address the politically powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) in Dallas, Texas, later Saturday.
The 150-year-old organization, whose longtime CEO resigned in January amid a graft lawsuit, is closely aligned with the Republican Party in opposing firearm restrictions, despite routine mass killings in the United States and relatively high rates of gun violence compared to peer nations.
Efforts at broad reforms to gun laws have been stymied for decades, with executive actions and state initiatives attacked in court by critics as infringing on the constitutional right to own a firearm, enshrined in the Second Amendment.
Trump previewed the likely fear-mongering tone of his speech on Friday, telling a fundraising dinner in Minnesota that gun owners must vote Republican because "the Democrats want to take their guns away -- and they will take their guns away."
"That's why I'm going to be talking to the NRA tomorrow to say: 'You gotta get out and vote.'"
Biden has repeatedly called for a long-lapsed ban on assault weapons to be reinstated, among other restrictions.
Last month, the White House moved to crackdown on firearm sales at gun shows and online that evade US Federal background checks, with several Republican-led states quickly suing to block the measure.
Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement through her and Biden's campaign ahead of Trump's speech Saturday, saying "the choice in this election is clear."
"President Biden and I will continue to take on the gun lobby to keep Americans safe, while Donald Trump will continue to sacrifice our kids' and communities' safety to keep these special interests happy."
There were more than 40,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
- More 'cheating' claims -
At the Minnesota fundraiser, Trump falsely claimed that Biden cheated to win the state in 2020 -- doubling down further on a message casting doubt on the legitimacy of US democracy -- with several instances of profanity.
Biden won consistently Democratic Minnesota by over 200,000 votes.
In addition to his trial in New York, Trump faces pending criminal charges in Washington, Georgia and Florida -- indictments the former president lambasted as "bullshit," while reiterating his claim they were politically motivated.
The prosecutions are a form of "cheating on the election, no different to what they did four years ago," Trump claimed.
Biden meanwhile flew Saturday to the swing state of Georgia, which he narrowly won in 2020, to campaign for support from African Americans -- a crucial element in his coalition.
On Sunday he was due to address students at Morehouse University, a renowned historically Black institution.
bur-des/md
Recent Stories
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Body of addict man found from roadside
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen
DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks
New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order
More Stories From World
-
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'5 minutes ago
-
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation5 minutes ago
-
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania8 minutes ago
-
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law8 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen8 minutes ago
-
New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order22 minutes ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan50 minutes ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify49 minutes ago
-
Parts of northern Europe clean up after floods49 minutes ago
-
Fierce fighting on streets of Gaza's Rafah50 minutes ago
-
Georgia president says vetoed controversial 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
Threats and bullets: Mexico's candidates risk lives to compete2 hours ago