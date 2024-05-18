Open Menu

New Caledonia 'under Siege' As French Troops Bid To Restore Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 10:46 PM

French Pacific territory New Caledonia was "under siege" Saturday, the mayor of its capital Noumea said, with another person killed in rioting that has left six dead over six days

Anger is still high over a contested voting reform, with Noumea mayor Sonia Lagarde telling news channel BFMTV "we're far from getting back to calm" even after the arrival of hundreds of military and police reinforcements.

Saturday's deadly incident occurred in the archipelago's northern Kaala-Gomen area, General Nicolas Mattheos said, with two other men wounded.

An informed source said the dead man and one of the injured were a father and son trying to cross a barricade erected by rioters.

Hundreds of heavily armed French soldiers and police on Saturday patrolled Noumea, where streets were filled with debris.

"Today, the rule of law, security for citizens, are not back in place everywhere in (New) Caledonia," said Philippe Blaise, vice-president of the territory's southern province.

AFP reporters in the city's Magenta district saw vehicles and buildings burned, with a phalanx of riot police on the scene trying to reassert government control.

Overnight, residents reported hearing gunfire, helicopters and "massive explosions" -- what seemed to be gas canisters blowing up inside a building that was set alight.

For days Helene, 42, has been manning makeshift barricades in shifts with neighbours as they waited for hundreds of French security forces being flown 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) to impose order.

"At night we hear shooting, and things going off," she told AFP. "Helicopters, and military planes landing -- which is sweet music to our ears."

