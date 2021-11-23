UrduPoint.com

5.0-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:42 PM

5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA)

TOKYO, Nov. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 6:48 p.m.

local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.9 degrees north and a longitude of 142.3 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

