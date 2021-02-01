UrduPoint.com
5.2-magnitude Quake Hits 7 Km WSW Of Polichnitos, Greece -- USGS

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:17 PM

5.2-magnitude quake hits 7 km WSW of Polichnitos, Greece -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 7 km west southwest of Polichnitos, Greece at 0835 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 7 km west southwest of Polichnitos, Greece at 0835 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 7.16 km, was initially determined to be at 39.0511 degrees north latitude and 26.1067 degrees east longitude.

