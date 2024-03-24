5.3-magnitude quake hits Near North Coast of Papua New Guinea

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Near North Coast of Papua New Guinea at 0326 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.95 degrees south latitude and 142.97 degrees east longitude.