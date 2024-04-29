Body found near Hassanabdal

A body of a man with serve torture was found from deserted place near Manoonagar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A body of a man with serve torture was found from deserted place near Manoonagar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

According to the police sources, some passerby informed the police about a body lying on a deserted place and the police party after receiving information, rushed to the site and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police further said that the man age 30, was looking an Afghan national.

Hassanabdal Police registered a case against unknown assassinators and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378/