Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 1st Update

Published April 29, 2024

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men

3rd rd

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Jakub Mensik (CZE) 6-1, 1-0 -- retired

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Sebastian Korda (USA x25) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) bt Ben Shelton (USA x14) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Jiri Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)

Women

4th rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1, 6-0

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-4

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) 6-0, 6-4

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

More Stories From Sports