Strengthening of institutions among top priorities of govt: Aleem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that strengthening of institutions and training of officers are among the top priorities of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that strengthening of institutions and training of officers are among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said this while addressing the passing out parade of 14th probationer course held at Motorway Training College Sheikhupura, said a press release issued here.

He said that motorway police had ensured rule of law and traffic discipline and termed it as a good omen.

Aleem Khan congratulated all the officers who completed the course.

He said motorway police would be deputed from Gwadar to Karakoram and added that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project would be a game changer besides bringing prosperity in the country.

National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General Salman Chaudhry said that motorway police was doing great job despite limited resources.

He further said that motorway police had earned repute by serving people with honesty and morality.

National Highways and Motorway Police Commandant DIG Syed Hashmat Kamal said that special focus was being given on personality building and professional training within the training college.

The minister also visited 'Yaadgar-e-Shuhada' and laid wreath.