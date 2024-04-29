Russia's embassy to Italy said Monday the decision to put a subsidiary of heating firm Ariston under "temporary management" of Gazprom was a response to "hostile actions" by Western countries

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Russia's embassy to Italy said Monday the decision to put a subsidiary of heating firm Ariston under "temporary management" of Gazprom was a response to "hostile actions" by Western countries.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced at the weekend he was summoning Russia's ambassador to demand clarification of the decree published late Friday by Moscow.

Ambassador Alexey Paramonov was called to the foreign ministry on Monday, after which the embassy issued a statement on Facebook blaming Western sanctions following Russia's war in Ukraine -- and saying Rome had only itself to blame.

"It was emphasised that these measures, within the relevant legal framework, were taken in response to hostile actions and contrary to international law taken by the United States of America and other foreign states that have joined them," the embassy said in the statement, citing moves to freeze assets, among other measures.

It noted that Russia had always attached "particular importance" to "mutually advantageous" economic relations with Italy, historically one of the European countries with the warmest ties with Moscow.

But it accused Italian authorities of having "sacrificed the real national interests of the Republic (of Italy) to participate in sterile and dangerous anti-Russian geopolitical adventures".

The move was announced in a Russian decree published Friday and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

It transfers control over 100 percent of the shares in Ariston Thermo Rus, owned by Ariston Holding NV, and 100 percent of shares in BSH Household Appliances, owned by BSH Hausgerate GmbH, to Gazprom Household Systems, a subsidiary of Gazprom.

In a statement, Ariston Group said it had been active in Russia for almost 20 years and had "very correct relations with the local institutions".

It said it was "extremely surprised" by the decree, of which it said it had no advance notice.

In a statement Monday, Italy's foreign ministry said it had emphasised to the Russian ambassador Rome's "strong disappointment with this unexpected measure and asked Ambassador Alexey Paramonov for clarification of its reasons, which have no basis in law".

It added that Russia's move was "taken against a company that has historical roots in the country and has no connection with the current international crisis situation".

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has strongly backed Ukraine in its war with Russia since taking office in October 2022, sending aid and weapons.

Italy this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations, which also include the United States, France, Canada, Germany, Japan and the UK.