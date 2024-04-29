Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister

The Sindh Minister for Education Boards & Universities Muhammad Ali Malkani Monday said that the provincial government would eliminate the curse of copy culture from Sindh forever

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Minister for education Boards & Universities Muhammad Ali Malkani Monday said that the provincial government would eliminate the curse of copy culture from Sindh forever.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting with the officials of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana during his visit here.

He said that no leniency would be shown to anyone during the examinations. From wherever the cheating complaints

would be found, the papers would be canceled and be retaken, he added.

Malkani said: " I am paying the visit on the special directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah."

He further said that we are developing a computerized system in which students will fill their admission and examination forms online like Sindh Public Service Commission and IBA. They will not have to come to the boards for the online meeting. We want no manual work during exams, students come to the board only for mark sheets and other certificates, he said.

After the examinations, we will prepare this communism after consulting all the boards and higher level.

The provincial minister further said that there should be a specific time for filling the forms before the exams, after that the forms should not be taken. He said that the boards that are related to the Sindh government will be sent to the Chief Minister.

He said that we want the current exams to be better than before, so the boards have to take strict measures to eliminate the copy culture. Wherever a copy complaint is found, the exam will be canceled and re-run. The staff of the board will have full authority. The officials of this board will be completely banned from using mobile phones to prevent cheating in the exams.

During the meeting, Chairman of BISE Larkana Sikandar Ali Mirjat, Secretary Ashfaq Shah, Controller Examination Fakhruddin Abro and other officials briefed the provincial minister about the working of the board and other matters.

All the officials of the board participated in the meeting.