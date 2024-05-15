5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tonga islands at 0646 GMT on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences as having said

The epicenter, at a depth of 146.2 km, was initially determined to be at 18.16 degrees south latitude and 174.30 degrees west longitude.