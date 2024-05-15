Open Menu

5.3-magnitude Quake Hits Tonga Islands

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM

5.3-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tonga islands at 0646 GMT on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences as having said

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tonga islands at 0646 GMT on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences as having said.

The epicenter, at a depth of 146.2 km, was initially determined to be at 18.16 degrees south latitude and 174.30 degrees west longitude.

Related Topics

Earthquake German Tonga

Recent Stories

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwond ..

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship

2 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in ..

US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fa ..

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’ ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina

2 minutes ago
 Two production units fined Rs 125,000

Two production units fined Rs 125,000

2 minutes ago
 Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment ..

Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy

2 minutes ago
Kuwaiti govt sworn in

Kuwaiti govt sworn in

2 minutes ago
 Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, ..

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..

2 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits r ..

Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record

2 minutes ago
 Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and ..

Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quan ..

SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major opera ..

2 minutes ago
 Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tr ..

Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in d ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World