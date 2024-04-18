5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Volcano Islands, Japan Region --
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Volcano Islands, Japan region at 09:29:03 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.76 degrees north latitude and 143.86 degrees east longitude.
