Punjab CM Maryam Inaugurates Initiative Of Field Hospitals
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:59 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz affirms the administration’s determination to extend healthcare services to every household, with a focus on reaching those most in need.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) In a significant move aimed at bolstering healthcare infrastructure, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated an initiative to set up field hospitals across the province.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reiterated the government’s commitment to elevate healthcare standards across Punjab, pledging to ensure access to quality medical facilities for all citizens over the next five years.
The inauguration ceremony, held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stressed the paramount importance of providing comprehensive healthcare services to the public, particularly underserved communities.
Emphasizing the inclusivity of the initiative, she affirmed the administration’s determination to extend healthcare services to every household, with a focus on reaching those most in need.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the revival of the health card program which she said was originally conceived by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Highlighting previous challenges faced by the program, she underscored efforts to rectify past discrepancies and streamline its operations for the benefit of the public.
The event was attended by health officials, signifying the collaborative efforts of the government and relevant stakeholders in advancing the healthcare agenda.
With the inauguration of the field hospitals’ initiative, Punjab aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and address the evolving needs of its populace, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare landscape.
