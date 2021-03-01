UrduPoint.com
5.9-magnitude Quake Hits 90 Km W Of Port-Vila, Vanuatu -- USGS

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:44 PM

5.9-magnitude quake hits 90 km W of Port-Vila, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 90 km W of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 23:37:15 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 90 km W of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 23:37:15 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 17.7086 degrees south latitude and 167.4586 degrees east longitude.

