6 Dead, 3 Injured In Workshop Collapse In SW China

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Six people died and three others were injured after a steel-structure workshop collapsed Saturday in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 12 p.m. in Xishui County, Zunyi City of Guizhou.

The three injured were still being treated in hospital by 5 p.m.

Relief work and an investigation into the accident are underway.

