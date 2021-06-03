6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's remote Maluku islands Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued

The strong quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 31 kilometres (20 miles), about 127 kilometres southwest of the city of Ternate. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.