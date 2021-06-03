6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia: USGS
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:00 PM
Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's remote Maluku islands Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The strong quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 31 kilometres (20 miles), about 127 kilometres southwest of the city of Ternate. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.