6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia: USGS

5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's remote Maluku islands Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The strong quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 31 kilometres (20 miles), about 127 kilometres southwest of the city of Ternate. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

