China Says Palestinian Groups Met For Talks In Beijing
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) China said Tuesday that Palestinian groups met in Beijing recently for "in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation".
"Representatives of the Palestine National Liberation Movement and the Islamic Resistance Movement recently came to Beijing," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, referring to the groups by their formal Names.
"The two sides fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, discussed many specific issues and made positive progress," he added, without specifying when the sides had met.
