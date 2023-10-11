Open Menu

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Part Of Western Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake shakes part of Western Afghanistan

HERAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, AP reported. The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.

