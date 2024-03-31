Open Menu

63% Of Japanese Say They Are In Financial Stress, Poll Shows

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) A record 63.2% of respondents in a government survey in Japan said they do not feel financially secure and have a negative outlook on their future.

Compared to 2022, the proportion of people who faced financial stress in 2023 rose 0.7 percentage points against the backdrop of rising prices, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported Sunday, citing a Cabinet Office poll.

Over 57% of some 3,000 people age 18 or older responded to the latest poll, which was done last November and December.

Some 28.6% complained of difficulties in child-rearing, followed by 28.2% saying it is hard for young people to be independent.

Some 26.2% feel it is difficult for women to play active roles in society, while 25.8% said they are dissatisfied with their work environment.

According to 69.4% of respondents, inflation is pushing the country in a negative direction, while a significant percentage of people expressed concern over the economy.

In 2023, Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.1%, the fastest pace of increase in 41 years.

In contrast, real wages fell 2.5% in the year for the second straight year of decline, as government data showed salary hikes failed to match inflation.

A separate private-sector poll done in November showed that over 46% of regular workers from dual-income households in the world's fourth-largest economy said they are struggling financially.

On the positive side, the Cabinet Office poll found 25.1% of respondents saying that medical and welfare services are heading in a better direction.

More Stories From World