7.4-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolted East Nusa Tenggara province in central parts of Indonesia on Tuesday and could trigger tsunami waves, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake jolted at 10:20 local time, with the epicenter at 113 km northeast of Larantuka sub-district of East Flores district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.