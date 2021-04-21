UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 2,500 People Take Part In Unauthorized Rallies In Russia's Yekaterinburg - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:34 PM

About 2,500 People Take Part in Unauthorized Rallies in Russia's Yekaterinburg - Ministry

About 2,500 people on Wednesday took to the streets of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg to take part in unsanctioned rallies, the regional Public Security Ministry told Sputnik

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) About 2,500 people on Wednesday took to the streets of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg to take part in unsanctioned rallies, the regional Public Security Ministry told Sputnik.

Russian cities are seeing unauthorized rallies in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Earlier in the day, the Yekaterinburg city authorities said that the number of protesters was about 5,000.

"According to an updated estimate as of 8.50 p.m. [15:50 GMT], taking into account that many people were on their way home from work or were outside for other reasons, the number of actual participants in an unauthorized public rally in Yekaterinburg is about 2,500 people," the ministry said.

Elsewhere in Russia, police detained some 50 people in the city of Ufa.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, law enforcement officers repeatedly warned residents of responsibility for participating in unauthorized rallies and asked crowds to disperse.

The city of St. Petersburg has, meanwhile, stepped up its security in downtown as crowds are starting to gather. The law enforcement authorities cordoned off the streets adjacent to Palace Square.

In Moscow, police detained a man near the Russian State library carrying what is believed to be a bat in his backpack.

On Monday, the Russian government refused to authorize rallies scheduled for April 21 and May 1 due to the COVID-19 restrictions. As Navalny's supporters have been calling on Russians to participate in unauthorized rallies on April 21, the Russian authorities keep calling to abstain from participation, as they have pledged to suppress any aggression and provocations.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Man Ufa Yekaterinburg St. Petersburg April May From Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

20 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

21 minutes ago

86 falcons set free in Kazakhstan under Sheikh Zay ..

21 minutes ago

111,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant 20 ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.