Abu Dhabi Dialogue Has Focussed On Enhancing Women Jobs Along With Mitigating Labour Issues, Says Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 12, 2024 | 12:47 PM

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating labour issues, says Faisal Niaz Tirmizi


Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 February, 2024)
Extending appreciation to the government of UAE for hosting the event, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE addressed the 7th Ministerial Consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) here in Abu Dhabi, today.

Pakistan is the current chair of ADD.
Highlighting the role of the forum, the Ambassador said that is a unique dialogue that brings 17 member states from Gulf and Asia together with the core objective to address issues of common interests pertaining to labour mobility.

He further said that the platform has a key role in establishing the principle of protecting the rights of migrant workers, which is the common responsibility of labour-sending and labour-receiving countries.
“Technology is changing demands for various skills, and we need to be innovative in meeting changing labour demands.

There is a dire need for diversifying skill sets and engagement aimed at developing skills mobility partnerships”, emphasized Mr. Tirmizi.
Mr Tirmizi lauded the efforts of Abu Dhabi Dialogue focussing on women in green jobs and that women can fill critical skills gaps in industries, including renewable energy.

“Climate change and natural disasters including floods are the gravest challenges that have emphasized the significance of collective efforts to mitigate losses and build back better. The outcome of COP28 under the UAE’s presidency has reaffirmed the need to counter this challenge”, underlined the Ambassador.


“Migration and future of work, relationship between migration and climate change, and the health of migrants – complement more established Abu Dhabi Dialogue priorities. These require raising standards of recruitment, addressing mutual recognition and certification of skills, leveraging technology to enhance labour dispute settlement mechanisms, and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation”, said Mr Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
The Ambassador expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Pakistan for all the support extended by the ADD Secretariat and the advisory committee during the current chair’s cycle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Women Event All From Government Asia Jobs Labour

