Open Menu

Amazon Purr-rime: Cat Accidentally Shipped To Online Retailer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Amazon Purr-rime: Cat accidentally shipped to online retailer

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A curious cat that sneaked into an open box was shipped across the United States to an Amazon warehouse after its unknowing owners sealed it inside.

Carrie Clark's pet, Galena, vanished from her Utah home on April 10, sparking a furious search that involved plastering "missing" posters around the neighborhood.

But a week later, a vet hundreds of miles (kilometers) away in Los Angeles got in touch to say the cat had been discovered in a box -- alongside several pairs of boots -- by a warehouse worker at an Amazon center.

"I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday," Clark told KSL tv in Salt Lake City.

"The box was a 'try before you buy,' and filled with steel-toed work boots."

Clark and her husband jetted to Los Angeles, where they discovered Amazon employee Brandy Hunter had rescued Galena -- a little hungry and thirsty after six days in a cardboard box, but otherwise unharmed.

"I could tell she belonged to someone by the way she was behaving," said Hunter, according to Amazon.

"I took her home that night and went to the vet the next day to have her checked for a microchip, and the rest is history."

Related Topics

Los Angeles Buy Galena Salt Lake City United States Turkish Lira April TV From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

49 minutes ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

10 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

10 hours ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

10 hours ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

10 hours ago
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

10 hours ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

10 hours ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

11 hours ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

10 hours ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

10 hours ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

10 hours ago

More Stories From World