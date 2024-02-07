Abu Dhabi Municipality Launches Campaign For Cleaner Construction Sites
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Abu Dhabi City Municipality, under its Environment, Health, and Safety Department, has launched a campaign targeting the cleaning of new construction sites in Abu Dhabi.
The initiative aims to elevate the aesthetic appeal, safeguard the environment, and ensure the well-being of workers and community members alike.
It underscores the significance of eliminating environmental pollutants, construction debris, and waste from these sites while fostering environmental responsibility among developers, consultants, and contractors.
This campaign is part of the broader unified initiative, "Umm Saeed," spearheaded by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and is in alignment with National Environment Day objectives.
WAM/Rola AlGhoul/Esraa Esmail
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits UN Resident Coordinator Office in China5 minutes ago
-
Innovation is fundamental pillar for enhancing energy efficiency, sustainability: DoE Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction6 minutes ago
-
National Guard Minister receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister,Minister of Industry15 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Home Minister visits Ministry of Interior pavilion at World Defense Show 202415 minutes ago
-
PO among three accused held15 minutes ago
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'15 minutes ago
-
SEC raises $2.2 billion from Dual-Tranche Sukuk offering25 minutes ago
-
Israeli offensive in ‘overcrowded Rafah’ could amount to ‘war crimes’: UN56 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for blizzards1 hour ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Waste generated from Japan's Noto earthquake to reach 2.44 million tons1 hour ago