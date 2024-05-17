Open Menu

Russia Says Intercepted Over 100 Drones Overnight

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Russia says intercepted over 100 drones overnight

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Russia intercepted more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight in the south of the country and over-annexed Crimea and the Black Sea, Moscow's defence ministry said on Friday.

Fifty-one drones were destroyed over Crimea, 44 over the Krasnodar region, six over the Belgorod region, six over the Black Sea and one over the Kursk region, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The offensive was one of the largest overnight drone attacks by Ukraine and comes as Russian forces advance along the front line, making their biggest territorial gains in 18 months.

Russia's latest offensive has further stretched Ukraine's outgunned and outmanned forces.

Moscow seized 278 square kilometres (107 square miles) of Ukrainian territory between May 9 and 15, according to AFP calculations based on data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) -- the largest territorial gain in a single operation since mid-December 2022.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Russia Kursk Belgorod Krasnodar May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

11 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

11 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

11 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

11 hours ago
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

11 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

11 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

11 hours ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

11 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

11 hours ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

11 hours ago

More Stories From World