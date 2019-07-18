UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Defense Chief Approves Request To Send More Troops To US-Mexico Border - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

Acting Defense Chief Approves Request to Send More Troops to US-Mexico Border - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) US Acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer has approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security to provide an additional 1,000 National Guard troops to the United States' border with Mexico to help with security tasks, a Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The Acting Secretary of Defense, Richard Spencer, approved Tuesday night the Department of Homeland Security's July 3, 2019, request for assistance to approve Title 32 duty status and funding for up to 1,000 Texas National Guard personnel with the consent of and under the command of Governor [Greg] Abbott, through September 30, 2019, in support of CBP's [Customs and Border Protection] effort to secure the southern land border of the United States," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

About 750 National Guard troops will help Customs and Border Protection with operational, logistical, and administrative support at adult migrant holding facilities at sites in the Texas border towns of Donna and Tornillo, the release said.

Another 250 National Guard troops will help provide support at certain ports of entry and airports in Texas in order to enhance security and improve the flow of commercial traffic, the release said.

Moreover, the release said about 1,100 additional active-duty troops will deploy to the border in the next several weeks in order to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with support in border security operations.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

More than one million migrants from the Central and South America are expected to cross the US border as illegal aliens this year.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Traffic Spencer United States Mexico February July September Border 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

2 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

3 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

4 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

4 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

4 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.