MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The actions of the Georgian leadership during the session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi are contrary to the norms of organizing such events, Russian parliament's lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as the president of the assembly, Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. The session was interrupted then the building was stormed by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

"The actions of the Georgian leadership during the June 20 session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy are contrary to the norms of holding international events. The venue and the organization of the session were agreed in advance by the Georgian side. And Georgia, as the organizing country, is also responsible for both the forum and the safety of its participants," Volodin told reporters.

Thousands of protesters are currently clashing with police in the Georgian capital. The officers reportedly resorted to tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.