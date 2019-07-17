Adventurer Konyukhov to Retrieve From Sea Bottom Remains of Russian Sailors Died in 1904

(@FahadShabbir)

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian adventurer Fedor Konyukhov told Sputnik that he planned together with Chinese specialists to retrieve from the sea bottom the remains of Russian sailors who had died during the sinking of a Russian battleship during the Russian-Japanese war back in 1904.

Russian battleship Petropavlovsk sank from an explosion on a Japanese mine during the Battle of Port Arthur near the Chinese province of Manchuria. At least 620 sailors, 29 officers, as well as famous Russian Admiral Stepan Makarov and Russian war artist Vasily Vereshchagin, were killed.

The adventurer plans to reach the sank ship, retrieve the remains of the crew and deliver them to their motherland.

Konyukhov, a Russian Orthodox priest and marine explorer, became the first person in history to cross the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, from New Zealand to Chile, aboard a rowboat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Konyukhov on completion of the first stage of his three-phase round-the-world rowboat tour, praising his courage and resilience. The three-stage expedition started in November 2018. It is due to be completed in 2020.

According to his official biography, Konyukhov is the only person to have reached the extreme points of the planet, such as the North Pole (three times), the South Pole, the Pole of Inaccessibility in the Arctic Ocean and the top of Mount Everest (twice). He also sailed around the world via Cape Horn four times.