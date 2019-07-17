UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adventurer Konyukhov To Retrieve From Sea Bottom Remains Of Russian Sailors Died In 1904

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Adventurer Konyukhov to Retrieve From Sea Bottom Remains of Russian Sailors Died in 1904

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian adventurer Fedor Konyukhov told Sputnik that he planned together with Chinese specialists to retrieve from the sea bottom the remains of Russian sailors who had died during the sinking of a Russian battleship during the Russian-Japanese war back in 1904.

Russian battleship Petropavlovsk sank from an explosion on a Japanese mine during the Battle of Port Arthur near the Chinese province of Manchuria. At least 620 sailors, 29 officers, as well as famous Russian Admiral Stepan Makarov and Russian war artist Vasily Vereshchagin, were killed.

The adventurer plans to reach the sank ship, retrieve the remains of the crew and deliver them to their motherland.

Konyukhov, a Russian Orthodox priest and marine explorer, became the first person in history to cross the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, from New Zealand to Chile, aboard a rowboat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Konyukhov on completion of the first stage of his three-phase round-the-world rowboat tour, praising his courage and resilience. The three-stage expedition started in November 2018. It is due to be completed in 2020.

According to his official biography, Konyukhov is the only person to have reached the extreme points of the planet, such as the North Pole (three times), the South Pole, the Pole of Inaccessibility in the Arctic Ocean and the top of Mount Everest (twice). He also sailed around the world via Cape Horn four times.

Related Topics

World Russia China Died Petropavlovsk Makarov Vladimir Putin Port Arthur Chile November 2018 2020 From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

11 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

11 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.